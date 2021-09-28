How the public can tour the first state of the art home designed for people with disabilities

ST. LOUIS – Jerry Kerr, founder and president of Disability Rights Advocates for Technology (DRAFT) and the Segs4Vets Program, unveiled a first look at the first multi-generational, state-of-the-art luxury residence utilizing the seven principles of universal design.

Kerr also shared how the public can tour this unique home. 9147 Clayton was created to inspire architects to design, homebuilders to build, and homeowners to insist upon a renaissance in living that will accommodate them throughout their entire lives, especially those with disabilities. This paradigm shift in design allows the benefits of multi-generational living to be enjoyed by families across America.

​The project, which began in July 2018, is focused on creating a highly desirable residential solution for all people with an environment which will enhance the quality of life of the aging baby boomer population, people with disabilities, and their families and extend their ability to live independently. Kerr collaborated extensively with people who have a broad range of disabilities, including multiple amputations, traumatic burn injuries, cognitive impairments, and aging Americans. By combining the latest in technologies with the elegant use of universal design, 9147 Clayton is a tangible solution to overcome their real-life challenges and experiences.

Public tours are available Oct. 1-2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register online at 9147Clayton.com.