How to do blind wine tasting at home

ST. LOUIS – Blind wine tasting is wine tasting undertaken in circumstances in which the tasters are kept unaware of the wines’ identities. Our wine insider Megan Greco from IfYouPourItTheyWillCome.com joined us to show us how to enjoy this method of tasting.



If you would like to try a blind wine tasting, J.Devoti (formerly Five on the Hill) has put together an incredible blind wine tasting demonstration. Chef Devoti is a farm-to-table restaurant, that is a personal favorite, that focuses on Italian cuisine. The event will be five courses paired with five wines served blind. We will walk you through tasting wine like a pro.

Nov. 12 at 7 p.m.

$80 per person

5 courses paired with 5 wines