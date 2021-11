FULTON, Mo. - Another person took home a large jackpot by playing the Missouri Lottery's "Big Riches" scratchers game. A hunter bought a ticket before going to purchase deer tags at the Walmart in Fulton. He wanted to use the scratcher to pass the time in line.

The man started scratching and the immediate results were promising. He won on the first two numbers. Revealing more numbers confirmed that he must have one a big prize.