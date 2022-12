ST. LOUIS – Owner and seventh-degree blackbelt, Ali Moseia, is offering a free workshop this Friday at the Heights Community Center for all those ages 7 and up.

The Fit, Agile, and Aware workshop starts at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Ali taught us how to defend ourselves is someone were to attack us with a knife or a club.

The key is to be in good enough shape to withstand an attack and to have the mindset of being calm. Ali can teach you and the family.

iKarateclub.com