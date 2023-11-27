Family gatherings can be fun, but they also can be a time where people are inappropriate in their interactions. iKarateclub.com goes over ways to set boundaries and how to defend yourself. There is also a 24/7 crisis text line anyone can use- test “home” to 741741 and someone will help you. Plus, there is a competition between some area schools on making the best self-defense videos. Be sure to check out the Survivor Tactics classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm at The Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights.

