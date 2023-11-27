Family gatherings can be fun, but they also can be a time where people are inappropriate in their interactions. iKarateclub.com goes over ways to set boundaries and how to defend yourself. There is also a 24/7 crisis text line anyone can use- test “home” to 741741 and someone will help you. Plus, there is a competition between some area schools on making the best self-defense videos. Be sure to check out the Survivor Tactics classes every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm at The Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights.
iKaratclub.com shows how to stay safe at family get togethers
by: Stephanie Knight
Posted:
Updated: