ST. LOUIS — Martial arts teaches us to be resourceful and to look for anything to become a weapon. See how Ali Moseia, 7th degree blackbelt, shows his students to use their hands, elbows and knees as weapons. Be sure to sign up for the Survival Tactics & Self Defense classes this week. They are tonight, Tuesday and Thursday starting at 7pm at The Height Community Center in Richmond Heights.

