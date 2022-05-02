You may have some goals for the kids, but wait until you see the changes that happen when the kids start setting their own goals, hopes and dreams. iKarateclub.com not only teaches self-defense but also the importance of having self-confidence, being disciplined, to train your mind to focus and to have fun! We met a teenager who is making future plans all because she’s developed tools for a successful future at iKarateclub.com.

