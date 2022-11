ST. LOUIS – We are going to be out more with the busy holiday shopping season, so let’s all be safe and aware.

The founder of iKarateClub.com, Ali Moseia, is having a Fit, Agile and Aware Workshop for Women this Friday, November 11 at the Richmond Heights Community Center at 6:30 p.m.

It’s $25 and to register, please visit iKarateclub.com.