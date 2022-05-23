Learning martial arts will not only get you fit but it will teach you about being agile and aware. Seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia showed us the kicks he teaches in the Cardio Defend class. Learn front-kick, sidekick, roundhouse kick, and the back kick. kick with a purpose so that if you need to defend yourself and others, you can!
