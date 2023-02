ST. LOUIS – If someone has your ‘6’ it means they have your back; you won’t get that surprise attack.

Wednesday, the owner of iKarateclub.com, Ali Moseia, showed how to survive and attack from behind. There’s a way to use your elbows, fists, and feet to fend off the attacker and get away.

Be sure to sign up for the Self Defense & Survival Tactics classes each week, they are Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursday at 7:00 p.m. at The Heights Community Center.

Visit iKarateclub.com