Owner of iKarateclub.com Ali Moseia is offering free Cardio Defense classes through a new partnership with JW Global Foundation. Ali wants everyone to be “Fit, Agile, and Aware!” The classes take place at Hot Java on Manchester Road in West St. Louis on Wednesday morning at 7:30 and 8. Then on Friday mornings at 9 a.m. Subscribe to iKarateclub.com to get your passes.



