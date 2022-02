ST. LOUIS (KTVI)-- A bill set for its first hearing in a Missouri General Assembly committee this week would prohibit schools from suspending students in preschool to third grade, and would prohibit suspending children at all for truancy, absences or prior offenses.

House Bill 2533, sponsored by State Representative Dottie Bailey, a Eureka Republican will be heard in the House Special Committee on Government Oversight Tuesday. A similar measure has been sponsored by Ian Mackey, a Clayton area Democrat.