ST. LOUIS – You are in a hurry. You need to get some cash and pull up to an ATM. Did you check the surroundings or put your car in park?

These are some key mistakes people make that could lead them to getting hurt or become victims of theft or carjacking.

Ali Moseia, 7th Degree black belt and owner of iKarateclub.com, says you don’t need fall into this crime. There are ways to outsmart criminals. Moseia teaches what to do if you should have someone attack you at the ATM.