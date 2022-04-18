It’s the bottom of your hand, it’s called the palm heel and it can really do some damage! Bet you didn’t know that! No worries because seventh-degree black belt Ali Moseia stopped by to teach us three very effective moves; the palm heel strike being one of them. iKarateclub.com is launching its spring schedule and Ali is also teaching American Kenpo Karate. We also congratulated some students who worked super hard and passed their yellow and purple belt tests! Way to roll guys!

