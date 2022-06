ST. LOUIS – Seventh Degree Blackbelt, Ali Moseia always says to be aware of certain things when walking around or into a room.

First, know the exits and then look around for anything that can be used to fend off an attacker. Half the battle is not allowing ourselves to be in a vulnerable spot.

Moseia holds classes all week for adults and children. One is coming up on June 16 at 2 p.m. at the Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights.

iKarateclub.com