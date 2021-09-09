Interview: Approved Home Improvements

ST. LOUIS - The Taste of Black St. Louis (TOBSTL) is returning for the third year.

The event will take place over three days, Sept. 10-12, with a networking mixer on Sept. 9. The main three day event will hosted at The City Foundry STL from noon to 9p.m. The Connect and Sip networking event will be hosted at the Covene Event Space from 6 to 7p.m.