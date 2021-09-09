Interview: Approved Home Improvements

ST. LOUIS – A home is probably the single biggest investment any of us will make, and keeping that investment in tip-top shape is the focus of our sponsor Approved Home Improvements.

James Anderson, president of Approved Home Improvements, is here to explain chimney tuckpointing, and why if you have a fireplace, you should not ignore it. Learn more at Approved Home Improvements or give them a call at 314-780-6080.

