Interview: Country singer Molly Lovette

ST. LOUIS – Born and raised in St. Louis, Molly Lovette and her two siblings grew up in a very close-knit family. Deep-rooted in tradition and faith, Molly attended Catholic grade school and then an all-girls Catholic high school, the same one that her grandmother, mother, five cousins, and younger sister all attended. However, music was another tradition that the family passed along to their children as well.

Molly’s mother was always playing music throughout the house when she was young, and her grandmother was known to write music and always sing to her. Molly admits that her dad definitely has some country roots as well that influenced her love for country music. In fact, her parents took her to her first concert – Tim McGraw – at the tender age of 5! So, it wasn’t long before her family’s love for music translated over and became Molly’s love for music.

She was in every talent show from kindergarten on and remembers putting on small “concerts” for her family and babysitters from a young age. “My parents have told me that as a toddler, I would sit in front of the air vents and sing for hours so I can hear myself through those vents.”

Molly has two shows in the St. Louis area this weekend.

Friday, Sept. 10

Helen Fitzgerald’s

3650 South Lindbergh

9 pm to 1 a.m.

21 and over

Saturday, Sept. 11

8th Annual Karban Knotty Pines Fall Festival

4569 Buss Branch Rd.

Waterloo, IL

8 p.m.

Free and outdoors