Interview: Lady Grey Beads

ST. LOUIS – Lady Grey Beads specializes in handmade classic statement jewelry. It is a style of jewelry for women who love to feel beautiful, stylish, confident, and sparkling every day. Lady Grey Beads is the epitome of style and sophistication, elegance on a string. It is where fashion meets art.

Created by the artist Lynnae Tanner Ruff, the jewelry of Lady Grey Beads features natural stones, semi-precious gemstones, freshwater pearls, sparkling Swarovski crystals, and Venetian glass in the most beautiful of combinations. She uses a variety of bead weaving techniques, wire crochet, and bead stringing. These allow her to weave her unique sense of style into irresistibly beautiful wearable pieces of art.

