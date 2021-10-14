Interview: Missouri Cures Education Foundation

ST. LOUIS – The Missouri Cures Education Foundation is a statewide nonprofit public education and advocacy alliance working to promote and protect medical advances to improve the health of Missourians and stimulate the economy in our state. FOX 2 is proud to sponsor their upcoming virtual event, “Refuel, Reset and Reset Wiser,” on Nov. 5 from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event is designed to showcase Missouri’s leading women in science, business, and technology. To sign up for visit their website at MissouriCures.org

