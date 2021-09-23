Interview: Procure Marketplace



ST. LOUIS – The Women’s Creative announces their fall fashion-themed Procure Marketplace this Sunday at City Foundry STL. The Women’s Creative will be hosting “Procure: The Fashion Edit” on Sunday, September 26t from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. at City Foundry STL (3730 Forest Park Ave) featuring 60+ local female-owned businesses. In honor of seasons changing and wardrobes refreshing, they’ve curated a diverse offering of local clothing and accessories vendors and more to showcase at this Sunday’s marketplace. This free to attend, community event will also feature local DJ Nico Marie, a free yoga class at 1 p.m. by Shanti Yoga, and free COVID vaccines provided by Mercy from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. City Foundry STL’s brand new Food Hall will also be open throughout the day with seating to relax while you shop inside and outside.

This Sunday’s vendors include Belthazaar Jewels, Launch Clothing, Paso Collection, Polished Prints, and more. For the full list visit the group’s website or Facebook event. Jessica Conick, with The Women’s Creative, shared that “We are always blown away by the incredible creativity and talent of the women-owned fashion businesses in our community. This Sunday’s event is going to be the best place to shop for a variety of new and second-hand fall fashion pieces while supporting local, women-owned businesses!”