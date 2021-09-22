Interview: Ylang Ylang

ST. LOUIS – YLANG YLANG designer jewelry has been on the cutting edge of one-of-a-kind and designer jewelry since its inception. Like the store’s namesake, a flowering tree from the Philippines, a couple’s vision blossomed into a well-curated designer jewelry boutique decorated with classic interior finishes, offset by contemporary casework.

In 1985, while in search of an innovative jewelry concept, Ray and Lois Morganstern discovered YLANG YLANG in Bal-Harbour, Florida. Their mission was to bring unique fashion jewelry to Saint Louis.

Eventually, the store evolved from that of European fashion jewelry to fine designer jewelry crafted of diamonds, color gemstones, platinum, gold, and silver. With the help of Morganstern’s daughter Julie Ettinger, the family is passing down the crown to the next generation, making their store feel more like a second home to employees and customers. The core jewelry line is accented by an array of unique and trendy designer items, many found only in St. Louis at YLANG YLANG.

As the store journeys into its 35th year, Lois and Julie invite you to visit the sparkling world of YLANG YLANG designer jewelry.