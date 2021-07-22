Introducing Studio STL – A show that celebrates greater St. Louis



ST. LOUIS, Mo. – FOX 2 in St. Louis will premiere a new, live and local lifestyle show called Studio STL on Tuesday, September 7 at noon. It is a show focused on celebrating the greater St. Louis community. Viewers can expect entertainment, live music, food, fashion, fitness, and fun.

Studio STL will feature local business experts, trending topics, health and wellness, local events and charities that make St. Louis a great place to work and live. We invite viewers to join us during the lunch hour for a fast-paced, festive hour of features from both sides of the river.

Chelsea Haynes joins the FOX 2 team as host of Studio STL. A Mizzou graduate, Chelsea moved to St. Louis in May from Knoxville, TN where she was the reporter and host of Living East Tennessee. Chelsea has been getting acquainted with St. Louis’ attractions, restaurants, retailers and businesses around town, but viewers will get to join her as she sees St. Louis through fresh eyes.

You’re invited to watch Studio STL weekdays at noon, starting September 7.

