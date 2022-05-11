How would you like to be on the field at Busch Stadium for the July 14 game when the Cardinals take on the Dodgers? Ticket holders that day can join in on the fun, and you can buy a ticket from the St. Louis Christmas Carols Association.

All money raised helps the St. Louis Christmas Carols offer grants to non-profits in the region who do important work with children. They gave $27,000 to organizations after the 2021 holiday season Some of those organizations include Annie’s Hope, Community Council of St. Charles County, Lutheran Association for Special Education, Sherwood Forest, and many more.

Tickets for singers and supporters can be purchased through stlchristmascarols.org until May 15. St. Louis Christmas Carols Association has been helping spread cheer and supporting kids for 111 years and has raised over $3 million.