ST. LOUIS – Caryn Dugan stopped by with breakfast and lunch, and guess what? It’s packed full of nutrients, including fiber.

Food with fiber can be great tasting. There’s no reason to eat processed junk anymore this year. Turn over a new leaf and gradually add a plant to every plate.

To get started now, here’s Caryn’s must-read fiber formula: cpbl-stl.com/blog/fiber

Center for Plant Based Living in Kirkwood