Daters and Doers really has its thumb on the pulse of St. Louis – where to go, what to do, and what to eat! Do the date nights between you and your sweetie need to be revived? Owner of Daters and Doers Morgan Casey stopped by with three places to take a date. Enjoy some jazz at the Dark Room. Do a breakfast or lunch date at Crave Coffeehouse. Feeling adventurous? Try throwing axes at the Hatchet Haus in St. Charles!

