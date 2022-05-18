ST. LOUIS – Aniyah Sy grew up watching people living paycheck to paycheck with many just one paycheck away from homelessness. Aniyah herself knew she was in the same boat, and she wanted to change her life and help those around her.

Over the past several months she’s been fundraising for Covenant House, a nonprofit that helps youth from being homeless and sex trafficked. See what’s next for this brilliant woman who has a heart for humanity.

Follow Aniyah Sy on Facebook: Aniyah Sy

To donate to Covenant House: CovenantHouseMo. Org