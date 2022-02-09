Kakao Chocolate has the perfect pairing for your Valentine’s Day pairing!

ST. LOUIS--Missouri U.S. Senator Josh Hawley on Wednesday again defended his decision to contest election results in the 2020 presidential race in the state of Pennsylvania which he said was bolstered by a court decision there that said the state's mail-in ballot law was unconstitutional. But Hawley also reiterated a point he made prior to the January 6, 2021 certification of the presidential election, that Vice-President Mike Pence had no ability to overturn the results, a claim former President Donald Trump continues to make and which Pence rejected last week.

"The Vice-President is there to open the ballots. He doesn't actually even count them," Hawley said in an interview. "It's a ceremonial role," he added, pointing to changes made after the 1880 presidential election that saw Thomas Jefferson count the then-disputed vote from the state of Georgia that ultimately led to his own victory.