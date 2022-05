ST. LOUIS – Luke Heintz is the owner of Modern Moving Company. He’s young and very good at what he does because he’s been in the moving industry since he was 16.

The company started in May of 2020 and is one of the highest-rated moving companies. That’s because they can move anything with care and they pay attention to every detail.

Visit them online to schedule your next move – near or far – they can get everything there and on time!

ModernMovingCompany.com