Many of us had to deal with bullies during our school years. Today Ali Moseia show and teaches children how to set boundaries and defend themselves against bullies and attackers. One is using the hands to set the boundary and if that does not work, then 3 type of kicks to gain distance. Be sure to sign the kids up for Tuesday and Thursday classes at 6pm at the Heights Community Center in Richmond Heights.
Keep your distance and learn some kicks! How to defend against bullies
by: Stephanie Knight
