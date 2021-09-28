Keepin’ it Local: How ‘Once and for All’ effort is transforming under-resourced communities

ST. LOUIS – Every Tuesday on Studio STL, we’ve been featuring Beyond Housing’s Once and for All effort to transform the under-resourced communities in north St. Louis County to create a stronger St. Louis region, once and for all.

Beyond Housing CEO Chris Krehmeyer joined us to discuss how the communities in north county are collaborating around a shared vision and are planning something that is unprecedented in St. Louis.

Krehmeyer discussed the collaboration with the mayors and residents of all the 24:1 Communities in North St. Louis County and how this level of collaboration is unprecedented in the St. Louis area. We talked about the Land Use and Economic Development Plan developed with PGAV planners here in St. Louis and the exciting economic development opportunities identified by the plan.

You can learn more about Beyond Housing and the “Once and For All” effort online.