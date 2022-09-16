ST. LOUIS – It’s nothing but Dove Love from West County Center. On September 20, they are having a huge birthday bash. Be sure to stop by the giant birthday cake on Level 1 near Nordstrom. There, you can take an envelope to make a store gift card donation to help a local foster family! As for you, the customer, starting Saturday, there are giveaways at White House Black Market. At 10 a.m., you can get a chance to win 2 tickets to “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” at the Fox Theatre. Plus, there are $20 gift cards that can be won to California Pizza Kitchen and Nordstrom Cafe Bistro. For the complete list of all the things you can win, visit ShopWestCountyCenter.com.

