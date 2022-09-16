ST. LOUIS – It’s nothing but Dove Love from West County Center. On September 20, they are having a huge birthday bash. Be sure to stop by the giant birthday cake on Level 1 near Nordstrom. There, you can take an envelope to make a store gift card donation to help a local foster family! As for you, the customer, starting Saturday, there are giveaways at White House Black Market. At 10 a.m., you can get a chance to win 2 tickets to “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations,” at the Fox Theatre. Plus, there are $20 gift cards that can be won to California Pizza Kitchen and Nordstrom Cafe Bistro. For the complete list of all the things you can win, visit ShopWestCountyCenter.com.
20 giveaways to celebrate 20 years this weekend at West County Center
by: Stephanie Knight
