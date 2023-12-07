ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – First, everyone at Pedal the Cause wants to thank the St. Louis community and beyond for their huge support for this year’s Pedal the Cause.

$5,003,916 was raised and all those funds go to Siteman Cancer Center and Siteman Kids at St. Louis Children’s Hospital. For next year’s fundraiser, Pedal the Cause is moving to St. Charles at the Family Arena!

Pedal the Cause loved the area and how it provided more trails to ride in an area that is safe for cyclists. Visit PedalTheCause.org and set a reminder on your phone to register for the 2024 Pedal the Cause fundraiser on March 1, 2024.