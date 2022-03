ST. LOUIS – We’re just a week away from 314 Day in St. Louis, which begins this weekend through Monday, March 13. It’s a day to celebrate everything positive happening in St. Louis and today, we feature ROQ Body Academy as part of the Health Expo taking place Saturday, March 12 from 12-3pm at Harris-Stowe State University.

Find out how you can get involved: Facebook.com/314Day.