ST. LOUIS — It really is “Fri-yay!” around here. We are celebrating 4-year-old Sadie. At 7 weeks, she was diagnosed with retinoblastoma, a rare form of cancer that affects the eyes. Since 2019 Sadie has fought and now has won the cancer battle. Her parents and Sadie are inviting everyone to celebrate with them as Sadie rings the bell at St. Louis Children’s Hospital at 2:20pm today! We love and congratulations, Sadie!!!

