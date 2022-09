ST. LOUIS — Barb Wnek is a retired physical education teacher, and she can school us all about not letting anything or anyone slow us down.

She’s run in over 200 marathons, with at least 20 of them outside of the U.S. A recent race took place in Boudreaux, France, where she also got to tour and taste some of the world’s best wines.

It’s a different footing for our Wine Down Wednesday. This is where Barb books her international races: MarathonTours.com