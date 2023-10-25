ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Pedal the Cause is already celebrating this year’s fundraising effort.

More than 4,000 people pedaled their way to raising funds to fight cancer! This year was epic in terms of the fundraising and the sheer amount of support that was shown.

Now we all still have until October 31 to give, so let’s pedal past the finish line and keep supporting cancer research. On November 15, a huge check will be given to Siteman and Siteman Kids at the huge celebration event. It will be at The Factory in Chesterfield and will have country music artist Filmore!

To donate visit : PedalTheCause.org

Attend the celebration on November 15 at The Factory : pedalthecause.org/2023check