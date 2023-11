ST. LOUIS – For Hindus the Diwali Celebration is met with great devotion and splendor. It’s being celebrated on Sunday, Nov. 12.

On Thursday, we are blessed to have two volunteers from BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir in St. Louis. They are showing us the meaning of Diwali and how it’s celebrated with food and décor.

It’s also a time to take into account the spiritual condition of oneself and for business owners, the closing of the account books for one year and opening a new one for the next!

BAPS.org