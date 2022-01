WENTZVILLE, Mo. - A person died after falling into a grain silo this morning. The St. Charles County Ambulance District says that they were called to the scene along Mexico Road at around 9:15 am. Urban Search and Rescue was called to assist.

The person was found dead by rescue crews at around 11:00 am. The identity of the person has not yet been released. That generally happens after their family is notified about the death.