ST. LOUIS – Legacy Jackson is a young woman with a heart to give.

She’s started her own organization dedicated to giving children opportunities to experience fun things like birthdays, play dates, and concerts regardless of their living situations. She is giving away two tickets to the Beyonce concert to two girls staying at the Gateway 180 Shelter.

See the other wonderful ways Legacy is working to help others and give her your support!

littlelegaciescommunityservice.org