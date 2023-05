FESTUS, Mo. – Living Life on 2 Wheels is a non-profit dedicated to giving children and adults with special needs a chance to learn and enjoy bike riding. They are building a huge project – a 650 acre park in Festus. All that building take s a lot of funding, so don’t miss a fundraising Golf Tournament!

More Butts on Bikes

Charity Golf Tournament

June 1st at 9:00 a.m.

Crystal Highlands Golf Course and Bistro

livinglifeon2wheels.rallyup.com/tournament

livinglifeon2wheels.com