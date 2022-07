ST. LOUIS – One of the funniest Facebook groups is The Eng is Near, so Let’s Drink Beer.

The starter of the group is Brandon McNamee, a real estate agent/broker who wanted to express a more creative side outside of his 9 to 5. He creates funny videos about beer. This caught the eye of Dan Tripp who is the owner of Good News Brewing. The men met and decided to create The End is Near so Let’s Drink Beer Light Lager. See how the lager is also giving back.

GoodNewsBrewing.com

FB: The End is Near, so Let’s Drink Beer