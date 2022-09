ST. LOUIS — In today’s Great Rivers Greenway segment, we take a look at the Dardenne Greenway in St. Charles County.

It’s nestled around a lake and offers a 4-mile paved trail, perfect for walking and biking. What’s nice is that the lake offers a place to get some quiet, restorative outdoor time.

The public can also enjoy 34 acres of prairie that were transformed from just grass to an eco-friendlier prairie with native plants, wildflowers, and trees.

GreatRiversGreenway.org