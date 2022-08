ST. LOUIS – Drew Davis does not let the condition that put him in a wheelchair slow him down. Drew is a 17-year-old high school student with cerebral palsy. Last month, he just started bottling three of his hot-sauce recipes. Meet this young man with a great sense of humor. With each bottle bought, a portion of the proceeds goes to cerebral palsy research!

Facebook: Crippling Hot Sauce

Instagram: crippling_hot_sauce_