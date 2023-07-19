ST. LOUIS – Purina Cat Chow is celebrating 60 wonderful years of feeding and nourishing cats!

Who doesn’t remember all those cute commercials, and now you can get in on the anniversary fun? Actress Mandy Moore has three adopted cats herself and told us about the Celebrating 60 years with 60 stories!

She is looking for peoples’ stories about how their cats have positively impacted their lives. Those who are selected will have their story told in a special book and receive a year’s supply of Cat Chow!

One storyteller will also receive at $10,000 cash prize. The book will be available for pre-sale on October 31, and will be ready to buy this December.

Visit: CatChow.com/60years