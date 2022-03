ST. LOUIS – The Women’s Event is one of the most well-attended events in St. Louis. It’s an event to raise money for cancer research, care and prevention.

This year’s guest speaker is Academy Award Winning Actress and Activist, Marlee Matlin. It’s an event you won’t want to miss.

The Women’s Event

Tuesday, April 5th / Registration starts at 5pm

MensGroupAgainstCancer.org