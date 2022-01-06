All you need is love! The Love Church singing in the new year with new move

ST. LOUIS – Pastor Monty Weatherall is singing praises for this new year. He stopped by Studio STL with some great news. The church has a new 50,000 square foot campus and they’re moving in! A concert celebration is planned with Grammy-winning gospel artist Jonathan McReynolds. Actor and standup comedian David Mann, Sr. will also be part of the event. It all happens Friday, January 21 at Love Church. So join in on the fun and get your tickets at eventbright.com/laugh and love.
Love Church
1549 Frank Scott Parkway W.
Belleville, IL 62223
Lovechurchstl.com