All you need is love! The Love Church singing in the new year with new move

ROLLA, Mo. - Several people in Missouri did not win the record-setting $632.6 million Powerball jackpot last night but they can claim large prizes. Tickets worth a million dollars and $50,000 were sold in the state.

The winning ticket worth $1 million was sold at the UMR Moto Mart in Rolla. The ticket matches all five white-ball numbers drawn 6, 14, 25, 33, and 46. (The Powerball number was 17.)