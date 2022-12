ST. LOUIS – More than 50% of people say they’ve had packages stolen.

Amazon is helping to solve the problem with their free service called Key In-Garage Delivery. It’s available to all Amazon Prime members.

At check out, select “Free Key Delivery.” It works with smart garages and myQ Smart Garage Control. The package allows drivers to place packages inside the owner’s garage where it’s safe and sound.

More information visit: Amazon.com/AmazonKey