ST. LOUIS – The American Heart Association is looking for women who are survivors of heart disease or a stroke.

They are working to put relatable faces to these conditions in hopes of getting more women to take preventable steps to better their health. It’s all part of ‘Go Red for Women’ 2024.

If you want to apply, you have until November 3 to submit your story and application.

Email: AHASTLcommunications@heart.org and visit Heart.org.