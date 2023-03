ST. LOUIS – Not every event needs a space for hundreds of people.

Andre’s Banquets saw the need and of course they opened a more intimate setting called Andre’s 2. It’s a space for parties, wedding and gatherings that have 30 to 60 people.

What’s so great about this new addition, the space is all yours – no sharing with other guests like you would at a restaurant. Check it out and get your next event booked!

Give them a call at 314-892-2622 and visit AndresBanquet.com.