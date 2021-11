KENOSHA, Wis. — The jury began deliberating Tuesday at the murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse after listening to dueling portrayals of him as a “wannabe soldier” who went looking for the trouble, or a concerned citizen who came under attack while trying to protect property.

Mark McCloskey is an attorney from St. Louis running for US Senate. He has been spotted outside the courthouse. He has a "Mark McCloskey for US Senate" sign on his SUV. CNN Correspondent Sara Sidner asked the candidate what brought him to Wisconsin from Missouri: ​